Sobhan Babu was an Indian film actor known for his works exclusively in Telugu cinema. He made his film debut in Bhakta Shabari (1959), but Daivabalam (1959), was released earlier at the box office. Sobhan babu has garnered five state Nandi Awards for Best Actor, and four Filmfare Awards for Best Telugu Actor. He Died on 20 March 2008 at the age of 72. Recently Sobhan Babu photo before death goes viral.