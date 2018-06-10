 »   »  బిగ్ బాస్2లో సామాజిక కార్యకర్త నూతన్

బిగ్ బాస్2లో సామాజిక కార్యకర్త నూతన్

    నేచురల్ స్టార్ నాని హోస్ట్‌గా తెలుగు బిగ్ బాస్ సీజన్ 2 ఆదివారం రాత్రి 9 గంటలకు అంగరంగ వైభవంగా ప్రారంభమైంది. యంగ్ టైగర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ హోస్ట్ గా మొదటి సీజన్ సూపర్ హిట్ కావడం, మంచి ఎంటర్టెన్ అందించడం, సెకండ్ సీజన్ పై అంచనాలు పెరిగాయి. ఎన్టీఆర్ స్థానంలో నాని ఎంట్రీ ఇవ్వడం ఈ సారి షో ఎలా ఉండబోతోంది అనే ఆసక్తి అందరిలోనూ నెలకొని ఉంది. 16 మంది కంటెస్టెంట్లతో 106 రోజుల పాటు ఈ షో సాగబోతోంది. గత సీజన్ కంటే మరింత మసాలా దట్టించి తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ప్రేక్షకులను ఎంటర్టెన్ చేసేందుకు రంగం సిద్ధమైంది.

    Nutan Naidu

    16వ సెలబ్రిటీగా నూతన్ నాయుడు

    బిగ్ బాస్2 సీజన్ లోకి 16వ సెలబ్రిటీగా నూతన్ నాయుడు ప్రవేశించారు. ఖాకీ డ్రస్ లో ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చిన నూతన్ సామాజిక కార్యకర్త. పలు మల్టీ నేషనల్ కంపెనీలో పనిచేశారు. అక్కడ సంతృప్తి లభించకపోవడంతో సామాజిక సేవకు అంకితమయ్యాడు. నలుగురికి సేవల చేయడం వల్ల వచ్చే గుర్తింపే తనకు ఇష్టమని నూతన్ చెప్పారు. బిగ్ బాస్ హౌస్ లో సామాన్యుడి సత్తా చాటుతానని చెప్పారు.

    English summary
    Social worker Nutan Naidu into Biggboss2 . The much-awaited TV reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 2, made its debut on Sunday at 9 PM. Many TV sets in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana tuned in to the show, excited to not just see who the contestants are but also to see Nani make his debut on the small screen as a host. Bigg Boss is a Telugu reality show, aired on Star Maa. 17 people will live under one roof, for 106 days, monitored by multiple cameras! Can it get any bigger than this? Watch this superhit reality fare hosted by Tollywood superstar Nani, and get set for some fun, excitement, and drama.
    Story first published: Sunday, June 10, 2018, 23:50 [IST]
