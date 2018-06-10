 »   »  బిగ్ బాస్2లో సామాజిక కార్యకర్త నూతన్

English summary

Social worker Nutan Naidu into Biggboss2 . The much-awaited TV reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 2, made its debut on Sunday at 9 PM. Many TV sets in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana tuned in to the show, excited to not just see who the contestants are but also to see Nani make his debut on the small screen as a host. Bigg Boss is a Telugu reality show, aired on Star Maa. 17 people will live under one roof, for 106 days, monitored by multiple cameras! Can it get any bigger than this? Watch this superhit reality fare hosted by Tollywood superstar Nani, and get set for some fun, excitement, and drama.