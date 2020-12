బోణి కొట్టిన సాయిధరమ్ తేజ్.. థియేటర్లలో సోలో బ్రతుకే సో బెటర్

English summary

The first big movie to be released almost 10 months after the lock down blow is Solo Brathuke So Better. The film, which is scheduled to release in the summer, has been postponed due to Corona. With the release of the film as the finale today, there is a festive atmosphere in the industry. Everyone is very confident about the result of the movie. Some movie celebrities have watched this movie before. They want to see the movie in theaters via Twitter. Netizens are also expressing their opinion.