 క్యాన్సర్ ట్రీట్మెంట్ కోసం జుట్టు కత్తిరించుకున్న సోనాలి బింద్రే!

క్యాన్సర్ ట్రీట్మెంట్ కోసం జుట్టు కత్తిరించుకున్న సోనాలి బింద్రే!

    క్యాన్సర్ ట్రీట్మెంట్ కోసం జుట్టు కత్తిరించుకున్న సోనాలి బింద్రే!

    మురారి, ఇంద్ర, ఖడ్గం, మన్మధుడు, శంకర్ దాదా ఎంబీబీఎస్ చిత్రాల్లో తన అద్భుతమైన నటనతో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకుల మదిని దోచుకున్న బాలీవుడ్ నటి సోనాలి బింద్రే క్యాన్సర్ వ్యాధి బారిన పడిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ట్రీట్మెంట్ ప్రాసెస్‌లో భాగంగా ఆమె తన పొటవాటి జుట్టును కత్తించుకున్నారు. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన ఫోటోలు, వీడియోలు ఆమె అభిమానులతో పంచుకున్నారు.

    సోనాలి బింద్రేకు తీవ్రస్థాయిలో క్యాన్సర్ వ్యాధి సోకిందని వైద్యులు ఇటీవలే నిర్దారించారు. జీవితంలో కొన్నిసార్లు మనం ఒకటి తలిస్తే దైవం మరోకటి తలుస్తుంది. అంతా సవ్యంగా సాగుతున్నదని అనుకొంటుండగానే భయంకరమైన విషయం బయటపడింది. నాకు హై గ్రేడ్ క్యాన్సర్ సోకిందని వైద్యులు నిర్ధారించారు అని సోనాలి బింద్రే సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా తెలిపారు.

    నన్ను తుదముట్టించేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్న క్యాన్సర్‌ను తరిమికొట్టే విషయంపై దృష్టిపెట్టాను. వైద్యుల సూచన మేరకు న్యూయార్క్‌లోని హాస్పిటల్‌లో చికిత్స పొందుతున్నాను అని సొనాలి వెల్లడించారు.

    Sonali Bendre chops off her hair to undergo cancer treatment

    క్యాన్సర్ మహమ్మారిని తరిమి కొట్టేందుకు పోరాటం చేయడానికి మానసికంగా సంసిద్ధమయ్యాను. అంతా మంచే జరుగుతుందనే ఉద్దేశ్యంతో ముందుకెళ్తున్నాను. ఇకపై వైద్యుల సూచనలు తూచా తప్పకుండా పాటించాలి అని తెలిపారు.

    సోనాలి బెంద్రె

    Sonali Bendre chops off her hair to undergo cancer treatment. Recently, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi replaced Sonali Bendre as a judge on the reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz. It was being said that Sonali was replaced due to her personal reasons. But now the actress has come out and revealed very sad news about her health.Sonali, who has been in the industry for so many years, posted a picture with her husband Goldie Behl on the Instagram handle and revealed that she has been diagnosed with a high grade cancer.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 15:18 [IST]
