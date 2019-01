మణికర్ణిక: సోనూ సూద్ వీడియో లీక్.. ఖతర్నాక్ సీన్, కంగనా చెడగొట్టిందిగా?

View this post on Instagram

We just got our hands on a video of @sonu_sood from Manikarnika. Reportedly, this is the scene Kangana Ranaut wanted Krish, the director, to remove from the film. Eventually, Sonu was told this scene wouldn’t make it to the final cut which lead to the actor exiting the period drama. . . . . #SonuSood #Manikarnika #PeriodDrama #Bollywood #bollywoodmovie #KanganaRanaut

