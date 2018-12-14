తెలుగు
 మహేష్ బాబు థియేటర్లో అనాథ పిల్లలు... నమ్రత అలా చేయడంపై ప్రశంసలు!

మహేష్ బాబు థియేటర్లో అనాథ పిల్లలు... నమ్రత అలా చేయడంపై ప్రశంసలు!

    సూపర్ స్టార్ మహేష్ బాబు వరుస సినిమాలు, బ్రాండ్ ఎండార్స్మెంట్లతో రెండు చేతులా సంపాదిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. దీనికి తోడు కొత్తగా థియేటర్ బిజినెస్‌‌లోకి కూడా దిగారు. 'ఎఎంబి సినిమాస్' పేరుతో అత్యధునిక సదుపాయాలతో మల్టీప్లెక్స్ థియేటర్ కట్టారు.

    కేవలం సంపాదించడం మాత్రమే కాదు... అందులో కొంత మొత్తాన్ని సేవా కార్యక్రమాలు చేయడానికి వినియోస్తూ తన పెద్ద మనసు చాటుకుంటున్నారు మహేష్. ఈ చారిటీ కార్యక్రమాలను ఆయన భార్య నమ్రత శిరోద్కర్ దగ్గరుండి చూసుకుంటున్నారు. శ్రీమంతుడు సినిమా తర్వాత కొన్ని గ్రామాలను సైతం మహేష్ బాబు దత్తత తీసుకున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    తాము కొత్తగా ప్రారంభించిన మల్టీప్లెక్సులో అనాథ పిల్లల కోసం స్పెషల్ షో వేశారు నమ్రత. 'స్పైడర్ మాన్ -ఇన్ టూ ద స్పైడర్- వెర్సే' చిత్రం విడుదల నేపథ్యంలో నమ్రత శిరోద్కర్ సోనీ పిక్చర్స్ ఇండియా వారితో మాట్లాడిని స్పెషల్ షో ఏర్పాటు చేశారు.

    నమ్రత శిరోద్కర్ సమక్షంలో 150 మంది‌కి పైగా పిల్లలు ఈ చిత్రం స్పెషల్ ప్రీమియర్‌ ఎఎంబి సినిమాస్‌లో వీక్షించారు. నమ్రత చిన్నారులతో ప్రత్యేకంగా సమయం గడిపి వారితో కబుర్లు చెప్పటం గమనార్హం. వారి కోసం ఈ స్పెషల్ షో వేయడంపై సర్వత్రా ప్రశంసలు వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి.

    English summary
    Spiderman - Into the spider-verse' is hitting the screens today. Over 150 children watched the special premiere of the film last evening and they have been left amazed with the experience in AMB Cinemas. The kids were left thrilled with the ambiance of AMB Cinemas and watching the film in 3D. Namratha cheered up the children after she personally met them and interacted with the kids spending ample time.
    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 16:58 [IST]
