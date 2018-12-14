 »   » మహేష్ బాబు థియేటర్లో అనాథ పిల్లలు... నమ్రత అలా చేయడంపై ప్రశంసలు!

English summary

Spiderman - Into the spider-verse' is hitting the screens today. Over 150 children watched the special premiere of the film last evening and they have been left amazed with the experience in AMB Cinemas. The kids were left thrilled with the ambiance of AMB Cinemas and watching the film in 3D. Namratha cheered up the children after she personally met them and interacted with the kids spending ample time.