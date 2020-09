ఆ ముగ్గురి వల్లే నటి శ్రావణి సూసైడ్.. సినీ నిర్మాతను అరెస్ట్ చేస్తాం.. మీడియా సమావేశంలో డీసీపీ

English summary

Actress Sravani suicide case going with twists and turns. In this case Devaraj Reddy, and Sai arrested by Polices. Before her death, Shravani speaked to Devaraj, and mother Satyavati about her love. The audio tapes leaked to media goes viral. DCP reavels facts of Devaraj Reddy, SaiKrishna Reddy, Ashok Reddy in this case.