సినీ పరిశ్రమలో మరో విషాదం.. శ్రీకారం కో డైరెక్టర్ కన్నుమూత.. మరో ఇద్దరు కూడా

English summary

Corona Second Wave is becoming a monster every day. Thousands of deaths occur every day without a gap. No longer do positive cases count. Millions are crossing. In this order the corona is hurting people from all walks of life regardless of whether they are rich or poor. The recent death of a heroine 's brother has shocked everyone. Corina had not been able to get help from anyone since she had been in the hospital since the morning. Asked for help even through social media but did not get the right answer either.