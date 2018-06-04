 »   » శ్రీనువైట్ల మరో సాహసం.. ఈ ప్రయోగం సక్సెస్ అవుతుందా?

English summary

Director Sreenu Vaitla is going an extra mile and putting all the possible efforts for his upcoming movie titled ‘Amar Akbar Anthony.’ Accordingly for the shooting purpose, the makers are using advanced camera technology. ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ becomes the first Telugu movie to be shot with Red Monstro and Zeiss Supreme Lenses which means the visuals are going to be in 8K quality which will the audience an ultimate feel. As per the script demand, the shooting would completely take place in the United States and to capture some amazing and exotic locations, director Vaitla has come up with this idea of using high-end technology.