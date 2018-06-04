 »   » శ్రీనువైట్ల మరో సాహసం.. ఈ ప్రయోగం సక్సెస్ అవుతుందా?

శ్రీనువైట్ల మరో సాహసం.. ఈ ప్రయోగం సక్సెస్ అవుతుందా?

    ఢీ, రెఢీ దూకుడు, కింగ్ లాంటి విజయాలతో దూసుకెళ్లిన దర్శకుడు శ్రీను వైట్ల ఇటీవల కాలంలో ఘోరమైన ఫ్లాప్‌లతో వెనుకబడ్డారు. ఆగడు, మిస్టర్ లాంటి చిత్రాలు ఆయనకు నిరాశను మిగిల్చాయి. వరుస పరాజయాలను అధిగమించేందుకు ప్రస్తుతం మాస్ మహారాజాతో కలిసి అమర్ అక్బర్ అంథోని చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించే పనిలో ఉన్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం కోసం అత్యాధునిక కెమెరా టెక్నాలజీని ఉపయోగిస్తూ ఓ సాహసానికి పూనుకోబోతున్నారనేది తాజా సమాచారం.

    అమర్ అక్బర్ ఆంథోని కోసం రెడ్ మాన్‌స్ట్రో, జీస్ సుప్రీం లెన్సెస్‌ను ఉపయోగించబోతున్నారట. ఇలాంటి టెక్నాలజీని టాలీవుడ్‌లో ఉపయోగించడం ఇదే తొలిసారి. ఈ కెమెరా ద్వారా చిత్రీకరించే సన్నివేశాలు ప్రేక్షకులకు అద్భుతమైన ఫీలింగ్‌కు గురిచేస్తాయట. ఈ టెక్నాలజీతో కొత్త అనుభూతికి గురికావడం ఖాయమంటున్నారు చిత్ర యూనిట్ వర్గాలు.

    కథ డిమాండ్ మేరకు అమర్ అక్బర్ అంథోని చిత్రాన్ని పూర్తిస్ఠాయిలో అమెరికాలో చిత్రీకరిస్తారట. యూఎస్‌లోని అద్భుతమైన, మనోహరమైన ప్రదేశాల్లోని అందాలను లేటేస్ట్ టెక్నాలజీతో ఒడిసిపట్టుకోవడానికి శ్రీనువైట్ల ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నట్టు తెలిసింది.

    అమర్ అక్బర్ ఆంథోని చిత్రంలో ఇలియానా హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తున్నారు. అంతకుముందు ఈ పాత్ర కోసం అను ఇమ్మాన్యుయేల్ అనుకొన్నారు. కానీ డేట్స్ ప్రాబ్లం వల్ల ఈ చిత్రం నుంచి తప్పుకొన్నారు. ఆమె స్థానంలో ప్రస్తుతం ఇలియానాను తీసుకొన్నారు. చాలా కాలం తర్వాత మళ్లీ ఇలియానా టాలీవుడ్‌లో రీఎంట్రీ ఇస్తున్నది.

    మైత్రీ మూవీస్ మేకర్స్ బ్యానర్ రూపొందించే ఈ చిత్రంలో రవితేజ, ఇలియానా, సునీల్, లయ, అభిమన్యు సింగ్, తరుణ్ అరోరా, విక్రమ్ జీత్ సింగ్, షియాజీ షిండే, ఆదిత్య మీనన్, వెన్నెల కిషోర్, సత్య, జయప్రకాశ్ రెడ్డి, షకలక శంకర్, శుభలేఖ సుధాకర్ తదితరులు నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి శ్రీను వైట్ల స్క్రీన్ ప్లే, డైలాగ్స్ అందించడంతోపాటు డైరెక్టర్‌గా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. విజయ్ సీ దిలీప్ సినిమాటోగ్రఫర్‌గా, ఎస్ఎస్ థమన్ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్‌గా, ఎంఆర్ వర్మ ఎడిటర్‌గా, ఏఎస్ ప్రకాశ్ ఆర్ట్ డైరెక్టర్ వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Director Sreenu Vaitla is going an extra mile and putting all the possible efforts for his upcoming movie titled ‘Amar Akbar Anthony.’ Accordingly for the shooting purpose, the makers are using advanced camera technology. ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ becomes the first Telugu movie to be shot with Red Monstro and Zeiss Supreme Lenses which means the visuals are going to be in 8K quality which will the audience an ultimate feel. As per the script demand, the shooting would completely take place in the United States and to capture some amazing and exotic locations, director Vaitla has come up with this idea of using high-end technology.
    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 16:05 [IST]
