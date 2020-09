English summary

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) dies at the age of 74 who got infected due to coronavirus on August 5, 2020. Apart from this On August 5th SP Charan shared a video about sp balasubrahmanyam health condition. He died in Chennai's MGM Hospital. SP Balasubrahmanyam's last rites completed with Tamilnadu Government. From Tollywood, No one went for SP balu last rites, on this issue Sri Reddy blast over Tollywood.