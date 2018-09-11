Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
sachin tendulkar chamundeswar swami raghava lawrence srireddy casting couch kollywood tollywood రాఘవ లారెన్స్ శ్రీరెడ్డి క్యాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్ కోలీవుడ్ టాలీవుడ్
English summary
Actor Srireddy fighting against Casting couch in South Film Industry. She alleges Raghava Lawrence due to sexual favours. In this situation, She got a message from unknown person that.. Raghava Lawrence appeared staying in Chennai Resorts with 10 Girls. Recently Srireddy tweeted that.. A romantic guy called sachin tendulkaran,when he came to Hyderabad, charmi'ng girl did a romance wt him..high profile chamundeswar swami is a middle person..greatest persons can play well i mean romance well ????