English summary

Actor Srireddy fighting against Casting couch in South Film Industry. She alleges Raghava Lawrence due to sexual favours. In this situation, She got a message from unknown person that.. Raghava Lawrence appeared staying in Chennai Resorts with 10 Girls. Recently Srireddy tweeted that.. A romantic guy called sachin tendulkaran,when he came to Hyderabad, charmi'ng girl did a romance wt him..high profile chamundeswar swami is a middle person..greatest persons can play well i mean romance well ????