‘అర్జున్ రెడ్డి’ నటికి యాక్సిడెంట్: ప్రమాదం కాదు.. హత్యాయత్నం అంటూ సినీ ప్రముఖుడిపై ఫిర్యాదు

Sri Sudha is a professional south Indian actress in the film industry. She has acted in many supporting roles in the Telugu movie industry. The full name of Sri Sudha is Sri Sudha Reddy. She is known for her character in the blockbuster Telugu movie Arjun Reddy which was released in the year 2017 with actors Vijay Devarakonda and actress Shalini Pandey as the main protagonists.