 »   » శ్రీదేవి నీటిలో మునిగి? అంతా ఆ 30 నిమిషాల్లోనే.. మృతికి ముందు అసలేం జరిగిందంటే?

English summary

According to a report in Khaleej Times, Boney went back to Dubai. In fact, Sridevi was getting ready for a dinner date with him when the tragedy occurred. Boney flew down to Dubai from Mumbai and went to Sridevi's room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel at around 5.30pm to surprise her. They had a brief conversation before he asked her to have dinner with him. Sridevi went to the washroom to freshen up. When fifteen minutes passed, Boney knocked on the door but received no response. He then forced open the door and was shocked to find his beloved wife lying motionless in the bathtub filled with water.