It's still hard to believe that legendry actress Sridevi is no more. She passed away at the age of 54 on February 24. Accidental drowning was mentioned as the cause of death in the forensics report. Sridevi's mortal remains were brought to Mumbai last night on Feb 27. The condolence meeting started today from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm at Celebrations Sports Club, Andheri. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen and other Bollywood stars have reached the venue to pay their last respect.