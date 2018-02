 »   » నవ్వుతూ వెళ్లి విగతజీవిగా.. స్వదేశానికి శ్రీదేవి భౌతికకాయం.. అర్ధరాత్రికి ముంబైకి..

English summary

Sridevi's body has left the morgue at Dubai Police Headquarters and is on its way to reach the embalming unit in Muhaisna. The body has been handed over by the officials to the family members. Dubai Public Prosecution stressed that all regular procedures followed in such cases have been completed. As per the forensic report, the death of the Indian actress occurred due to accidental drowning following loss of consciousness. The case has now been closed.