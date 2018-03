 »   »  శ్రీదేవిలో ఈ గ్లామర్ చూసే పిచ్చెక్కిపోయేవారు: 80, 90ల నాటి అరుదైన ఫోటోస్

English summary

Sridevi was a glam doll way back in the 80s and 90s itself as her modelling photoshoots can even put present day models to shame. She had what it takes to be a successful star way back in her youthful days and the poses and outfits that she sported back in the day was very much ahead of its time. She ruled the industry for more than three decades and will do so for generations to come.