 »   » వివాహితుడిని పెళ్లా? రెండో భార్యగా ఉండను.. అతడితో ఆ గదిలో.. అంతా విధిరాతే.. శ్రీదేవి

English summary

Before marrying Bonney Kapoor, Sridevi was linked to her co-star Jeetendra after they worked together in films like Himmatwalla, Jaani Dost and Justice Choudhary. After reading the rumours about her affair with Jeetendra, Sridevi gave a very shocking interview to a leading magazine in the year 1984, in which she said that she will not marry a married man.