 »   »  సూసైడ్ చేసుకొందామన్నా.. చనిపోయారనుకొన్నారు.. చిరును ఓ మాటంటే కొట్టాను.. శ్రీకాంత్

English summary

Meka Srikanth is an Indian film actor, who is known for works predominantly in Telugu cinema. He has received two state Nandi Awards, and one Filmfare Award South.He has starred in films like Swarabhishekam, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu for 2004, and Virodhi, premiered in Indian panorama section, at the 2011 International Film Festival of India.Sri Rama Rajyam also had a special screening at International Film Festival of India on 28 November 2011