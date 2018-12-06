 »   » ఎవరికి ఓటు వేయాలో చెప్పిన రాజమౌళి.. ఆ విషయం మరువొద్దని హెచ్చరిక

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
ss rajamouli rrr movie telangana election ntr ram charan ఎస్ఎస్ రాజమౌళి ఆర్ఆర్ఆర్ మూవీ తెలంగాణ ఎలెక్షన్ ఎన్టీఆర్ రాంచరణ్
English summary
Telangana Election fever caught up with Tollywood. Every celebrity is ready to vote. In this occassion, SS Rajamouli tweeted about casting the vote. He adviced that. Done with the first schedule of #RRR. Now it's time to cast my vote! Are you ready to cast your's? Dear Telanganaites, take pride in building our future.. Vote tomorrow...