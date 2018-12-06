తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » ఎవరికి ఓటు వేయాలో చెప్పిన రాజమౌళి.. ఆ విషయం మరువొద్దని హెచ్చరిక

ఎవరికి ఓటు వేయాలో చెప్పిన రాజమౌళి.. ఆ విషయం మరువొద్దని హెచ్చరిక

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    తెలంగాణ ఎన్నికల ఫీవర్ టాలీవుడ్ సినీ ప్రముఖులకు తాకుతున్నది. రాష్ట్రంలో ఎన్నికల పరిస్థితి నువ్వా నేనా అనే విధంగా ఉండటంతో ప్రతీ సాధారణ పౌరులతోపాటు సినీ ప్రముఖుల దృష్టంతా డిసెంబర్ 7న జరిగే అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలపై పడింది. ప్రతీ ఒక్కరు తమ ఓటును వేయడానికి ఉత్సాహం చూపుతున్నారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో దర్శక ధీరుడు రాజమౌళి స్పందించారు. జక్కన ఏమన్నారంటే..

    RRR మూవీ గురించి

    RRR మూవీ గురించి

    ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా రూపొందిస్తున్న RRR సినిమా గురించి సమాచారం అందిస్తూ రాజమౌళి ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. తొలి షెడ్యూల్ పూర్తయింది అని పేర్కొన్నారు. రాంచరణ్, ఎన్టీఆర్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో ఓ భారీ మల్టీస్టారర్‌కు జక్కన తెర తీసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇటీవల ఈ సినిమా షూటింగ్ పూర్తయింది.

    తొలి షెడ్యూల్ పూర్తి చేసుకొని

    తొలి షెడ్యూల్ పూర్తి చేసుకొని

    RRR మూవీ తొలి షెడ్యూల్ పూర్తి చేసుకొని ఓటు వేయడానికి రెడీగా ఉన్నాను. ఓటు వేయాల్సిన సమయం ఆసన్నమైంది. మీరందరూ ఓటు వేయడానికి సిద్దంగా ఉన్నారా? అంటూ రాజమౌళి ఉత్సాహపరిచారు.

    తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర ప్రజల్లారా

    తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర ప్రజల్లారా

    అంతేకాకుండా ఓటు ప్రాముఖ్యతను రాజమౌళి కూడా చెప్పకనే చెప్పారు. ప్రియమైన తెలంగాణ ప్రజల్లారా. మన భవిష్యత్‌ను మార్చబోయే ప్రక్రియను ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా తీసుకోండి. ఓటు వేయడం మరిచిపోకండి అంటూ రాజమౌళి ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    గతంలో లోక్‌సత్తా పార్టీతో

    గతంలో లోక్‌సత్తా పార్టీతో

    బాహుబలి మూవీతో ప్రపంచ ఖ్యాతిని సొంత చేసుకొన్న ఎస్ఎస్ రాజమౌళికి రాజకీయాలతో చిన్న పరిచయం ఉంది. గతంలో లోక్‌సత్తా పార్టీకి మద్దతును ఇచ్చి తన వంతు సాయం చేశారు. సామాజిక బాధ్యతను అప్పుడప్పుడూ గుర్తు చేయడం రాజమౌళికి అలవాటే అనే విషయం తెలిసిందే.

    ఎస్ ఎస్ రాజమౌళి

    English summary
    Telangana Election fever caught up with Tollywood. Every celebrity is ready to vote. In this occassion, SS Rajamouli tweeted about casting the vote. He adviced that. Done with the first schedule of #RRR. Now it's time to cast my vote! Are you ready to cast your's? Dear Telanganaites, take pride in building our future.. Vote tomorrow...
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue