 »   » 'వీర భోగ వసంత రాయలు'లో సుధీర్ బాబు లుక్ ఇదే...

English summary

The first look of hero Sudheer Babu from the movie ‘Veera Bhoga Vasanth Rayalu’ is unveiled by popular publicity designer Anil and Bhanu. Hero Sudheer Babu is seen in serious mood and looks stylish in back glares. Indrasena is directing the movie which comes up with the tagline ‘Cult is Rising.’ The film also has Nara Rohith, Shriya Saran and Sree Vishnu in the other lead roles.