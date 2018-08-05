తెలుగు
 »   » 'వీర భోగ వసంత రాయలు'లో సుధీర్ బాబు లుక్ ఇదే...

'వీర భోగ వసంత రాయలు'లో సుధీర్ బాబు లుక్ ఇదే...

    'వీర భోగ వసంత రాయలు' సినిమాకు సంబంధించి సుధీర్ బాబు ఫస్ట్ లుక్‌ని విడుదల చేశారు. సుధీర్ బాబుతో పాటు నారా రోహిత్, శ్రీయ, శ్రీవిష్ణు ప్రధాన పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి ఇంద్రసేన ఆర్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే శ్రీయ, నారా రోహిత్ పోస్టర్లు విడుదల చేయగా... తాజాగా సుధీర్ బాబు లుక్‌తో కూడిన పోస్టర్ విడుదల చేశారు.

    'వీర భోగ వసంత రాయలు' మూవీ ఒక డిఫరెంట్ కాన్సెప్టుతో తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. 'కల్ట్ ఈజ్ రైజింగ్ ' అనేది టాగ్ లైన్. క్రైమ్ డ్రామా గా తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ సినిమాకి మార్క్ కే రాబిన్ సంగీతం సమకూరుస్తుండగా, బాబా క్రియేషన్స్ బ్యానర్ పతాకంపై అప్పారావు బెల్లన నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

    Sudheer Babu look from ‘Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu’

    ఈ సినిమాలో హీరో అని ఎవరూ లేరు. సినిమాలోని ప్రతి క్యారెక్టర్ హీరోనే. ఇది ఒక ప్రయోగాత్మక చిత్రం, తెలుగులో ఇలాంటి సినిమా ఇప్పటి వరకు రాలేదని చిత్ర బృందం తెలిపింది. రోటీన్ సినిమాలకు భిన్నంగా ఈ మూవీ ప్రేక్షకులను మెప్పిస్తుందట.

    నారారోహిత్, శ్రియా శరణ్ , సుధీర్ బాబు, శ్రీ విష్ణు, శ్రీనివాసరెడ్డి, మనోజ్ నందన్, శశాంక్, రవి ప్రకాష్, నవీన్ నేని, చరిత్ మానస్, స్నేహిత్ , ఏడిద శ్రీరామ్, గిరిధర్, అనంత ప్రభు, రాజేశ్వరి, అశ్వితి ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు.

    The first look of hero Sudheer Babu from the movie ‘Veera Bhoga Vasanth Rayalu’ is unveiled by popular publicity designer Anil and Bhanu. Hero Sudheer Babu is seen in serious mood and looks stylish in back glares. Indrasena is directing the movie which comes up with the tagline ‘Cult is Rising.’ The film also has Nara Rohith, Shriya Saran and Sree Vishnu in the other lead roles.
