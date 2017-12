Superhit talk from Overseas.. getting positive vibes from all over.. #2Countries releasing today in all your favorite theaters.. Please watch it, show your support.. pic.twitter.com/RhngJ3SwjX

English summary

Sunil's Telugu remake of Malayalam '2 Countries' has been released today with the same name. After his box office debacle with 'Ungarala Rambabu', the romantic comedy entertainer '2 Countries' is receiving positive talk from the audience.