English summary
Mahesh Babu has been contemplating about his Bollywood debut for a while now. However, it is still not clear who he met with or if he discussed a prospective Hindi film with someone in Bollywood.Things are not concrete at this point in time, but soon a clear picture regarding Mahesh Babu's Bollywood debut will emerge.
Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 17:26 [IST]