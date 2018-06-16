 »   » బాలీవుడ్ ఎంట్రీపై సూపర్‌స్టార్ మహేష్ క్లారిటీ

    సూపర్‌స్టార్ మహేష్‌బాబు బాలీవుడ్‌లో ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చేందుకు రంగం సిద్ధమైందనే వార్తలు ఇటీవల మీడియాలో ఎక్కువగానే కనిపిస్తున్నాయి. ఇటీవల ముంబైకి వెళ్లడం మరిన్ని అనుమానాలకు దారి తీసింది. ఇప్పటికే భరత్ అనే నేను బ్లాక్‌బస్టర్‌తో మంచి జోష్ మీద ఉన్న ప్రిన్స్ తన తదుపరి చిత్రంపై పూర్తిగా దృష్టిపెట్టారు. భరత్ తర్వాత వంశీ పైడిపల్లి చిత్రంలో మహేష్ నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రం కోసం మహేష్ గడ్డం పెంచి కొత్త గెటప్‌లో దర్శనం ఇస్తున్నారు.

    తన ముంబై పర్యటన, బాలీవుడ్ ఎంట్రీపై మహేష్‌బాబు స్పందిస్తూ.. ప్రస్తుతం హిందీ సినిమాల్లో నటించాలని కోరుకోవడం లేదు. అలాగా అని బాలీవుడ్ సినిమా చేయను అని చెప్పను. మంచి అవకాశం కోసం ఎదురుచూస్తున్నాను. ఒకవేళ అలాంటి అవకాశం వస్తే చేస్తాను. అంతేగానీ బాలీవుడ్ సినిమా కోసం ఆరాటపడటం లేదు. ప్రస్తుతం టాలీవుడ్‌‌లో నాకు సంతృప్తికరంగా ఉన్నాను. నేను నటిస్తున్న చిత్రాలతో హ్యాపీగా ఉన్నాను అని మహేష్ ఓ ప్రశ్నకు సమాధానం ఇచ్చారు.

    Mahesh Babu has been contemplating about his Bollywood debut for a while now. However, it is still not clear who he met with or if he discussed a prospective Hindi film with someone in Bollywood.Things are not concrete at this point in time, but soon a clear picture regarding Mahesh Babu's Bollywood debut will emerge.
    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 17:26 [IST]
