కంగనా కెపాసిటీ ఏంటో తెలుసు: ‘మణికర్ణిక’ వివాదంపై తమన్నా

'మణికర్ణిక' సినిమా విషయంలో దర్శకుడు క్రిష్ జాగర్లమూడి, కంగనా రనౌత్ మధ్య జరుగుతున్న వివాదం మీడియాలో చర్చనీయాంశం అవుతోంది. 70 శాతం చిత్రీకరించిన నాకు తగిన క్రెడిట్ ఇవ్వలేదని, కంగనా చాలా మూర్ఖంగా ప్రవర్తించిందని క్రిష్ వాదిస్తున్నారు.
అయితే ఈ వివాదంలో కంగనా వెర్షన్ మరోలా ఉంది. సినిమాలో మార్పు చేయకుంటే నష్టపోయే పరిస్థితి ఉంది కాబట్టే తాను అలా చేయాల్సి వచ్చిందని, మాకు సహకరించకుండా ఆయన సినిమాను మధ్యలో వదిలేసి వెళ్లిపోయారు అనే ఆరోపణలు కంగనా వర్గం చేస్తోంది.
'మణికర్ణిక' వివాదానికి సంబంధించి కొందరు క్రిష్కు సపోర్ట్ చేస్తుండగా... చాలా మంది ఈ విషయంపై స్పందించడానికి ఇష్టపడటం లేదు. తాజాగా హీరోయిన్ తమన్నాకు ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో ఈ వివాదానికి సంబంధించిన ప్రశ్నలు ఎదురయ్యాయి.
కంగనా రనౌత్ను నటన పరంగా ఎవరూ టచ్ చేయలేరని, ఆమె యాక్టింగ్ కెపాసిటీ ఏమిటో తనకు తెలుసని తమన్నా అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. మణికర్ణిక వివాదంపై మాట్లాడుతూ... ఇది ఎవరూ ఊహించని వివాదం. క్రియేటివిటీ అంటే రెండు రెళ్లు నాలుగు అనే మాథ్స్ కాదు. క్రియేటివ్ పీపుల్ ఆలోచన విధానం వేరుగా ఉంటుంది. ఎలాంటి వివాదాలు ఉన్నా సినిమాకు చెడ్డపేరు రాకుండా ఉండాలనేది నా అభిప్రాయమని తమన్నా తెలిపారు.
“It is an unfortunate situation. It happens with creative people. Creativity is not like maths that two plus two is four. Creative people will have a point of view. The film should be kept more important than other things like what Krish has said.” Tamanna said about Manikarnika controversy.
Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 10:14 [IST]
