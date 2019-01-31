తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb

    కంగనా కెపాసిటీ ఏంటో తెలుసు: ‘మణికర్ణిక’ వివాదంపై తమన్నా

    By
    |

    'మణికర్ణిక' సినిమా విషయంలో దర్శకుడు క్రిష్ జాగర్లమూడి, కంగనా రనౌత్ మధ్య జరుగుతున్న వివాదం మీడియాలో చర్చనీయాంశం అవుతోంది. 70 శాతం చిత్రీకరించిన నాకు తగిన క్రెడిట్ ఇవ్వలేదని, కంగనా చాలా మూర్ఖంగా ప్రవర్తించిందని క్రిష్ వాదిస్తున్నారు.

    అయితే ఈ వివాదంలో కంగనా వెర్షన్ మరోలా ఉంది. సినిమాలో మార్పు చేయకుంటే నష్టపోయే పరిస్థితి ఉంది కాబట్టే తాను అలా చేయాల్సి వచ్చిందని, మాకు సహకరించకుండా ఆయన సినిమాను మధ్యలో వదిలేసి వెళ్లిపోయారు అనే ఆరోపణలు కంగనా వర్గం చేస్తోంది.

    Tamanna said about Manikarnika controversy

    'మణికర్ణిక' వివాదానికి సంబంధించి కొందరు క్రిష్‌కు సపోర్ట్ చేస్తుండగా... చాలా మంది ఈ విషయంపై స్పందించడానికి ఇష్టపడటం లేదు. తాజాగా హీరోయిన్ తమన్నాకు ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో ఈ వివాదానికి సంబంధించిన ప్రశ్నలు ఎదురయ్యాయి.

    కంగనా రనౌత్‌ను నటన పరంగా ఎవరూ టచ్ చేయలేరని, ఆమె యాక్టింగ్ కెపాసిటీ ఏమిటో తనకు తెలుసని తమన్నా అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. మణికర్ణిక వివాదంపై మాట్లాడుతూ... ఇది ఎవరూ ఊహించని వివాదం. క్రియేటివిటీ అంటే రెండు రెళ్లు నాలుగు అనే మాథ్స్ కాదు. క్రియేటివ్ పీపుల్ ఆలోచన విధానం వేరుగా ఉంటుంది. ఎలాంటి వివాదాలు ఉన్నా సినిమాకు చెడ్డపేరు రాకుండా ఉండాలనేది నా అభిప్రాయమని తమన్నా తెలిపారు.

    English summary
    “It is an unfortunate situation. It happens with creative people. Creativity is not like maths that two plus two is four. Creative people will have a point of view. The film should be kept more important than other things like what Krish has said.” Tamanna said about Manikarnika controversy.
    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 10:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue