 తమిళ లీక్స్: నటి ఖుష్బూ భర్తపై శ్రీరెడ్డి సంచలనం, సెక్సువల్‌గా....

తమిళ లీక్స్: నటి ఖుష్బూ భర్తపై శ్రీరెడ్డి సంచలనం, సెక్సువల్‌గా....


    Sri Reddy Comments On Khushboo

    కాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్ విషయంలో టాలీవుడ్లో పలువురు భాగోతాలు బయట పెట్టిన శ్రీరెడ్డి ప్రస్తుతం తమిళ సినీ ఇండస్ట్రీని టార్గెట్ చేస్తూ ప్రముఖుల కాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్ రహస్యాలు బయట పెడుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇప్పటికే ఏఆర్ మురుగదాస్, శ్రీకాంత్, రాఘవ లావరెన్స్ లాంటి వ్యక్తులను ఉద్దేశించి ఆరోపణలు చేయడం ద్వారా కోలీవుడ్లోనూ ప్రకంపణలు మొదలయ్యేలా చేసింది. తాజాగా శ్రీరెడ్డి తమిళ దర్శకుడు, ప్రముఖ నటి ఖుష్భూ భర్త సుందర్ సి గురించి సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసింది.

    అరణ్మయి (తెలుగులో చంద్రకళ) సమయంలో...

    అరణ్మయి (తెలుగులో చంద్రకళ) సమయంలో...

    అరణ్మయి మూవీ షూటింగ్ హైదరాబాద్‌లో జరుగుతుండగా నాకు ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్ గణేష్ నుండి ఫోన్ వచ్చింది. అతడు నన్ను సుందర్ సి‌తో పరిచయం చేశాడు. ఆ సమయంలో సుందర్ తన తర్వాతి సినిమాలో లీడ్ రోల్ అవకాశం ఇస్తానన్నాడు. ఇందుకోసం నన్ను సెక్సువల్‌గా కాంప్రమైజ్ కావాలని అడిగాడు అని శ్రీరెడ్డి తెలిపారు.

    తర్వాతి రోజు నోవాటెల్ రమ్మని ఫోన్...

    తర్వాతి రోజు నోవాటెల్ రమ్మని ఫోన్...

    ఆ తర్వాత రోజే మళ్లీ సుందర్ నుండి ఫోన్ వచ్చింది. నన్ను నోవాటెల్‌కు రమ్మని అడిగారు. వెళ్లిన తర్వాత నీకు నా తర్వాతి సినిమాలో 200శాతం ఛాన్స్ ఉంటుందని చెప్పి కాంప్రమైజ్(సెక్సువల్‌గా) కావాలని కోరాడు. ఆ తర్వాత ఏం జరిగిందో పెరుమాళ్లకే ఎరుక.... అంటూ శ్రీరెడ్డి వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    గణేష్ ఒక మోసగాడు

    గణేష్ ఒక మోసగాడు

    గణేష్ అనే వ్యక్తి పెద్ద మోసగాడు. నాకు ఎలాంటి సహాయం చేయలేదు అని ఈ సందర్భంగా శ్రీరెడ్డి మండి పడింది.

    ఖుష్భూ రియాక్ట్ అవుతారా?

    ఖుష్భూ రియాక్ట్ అవుతారా?

    కాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్ అలాంటి అంశాలపై ప్రముఖ నటి ఖుష్భూ ఇప్పటి వరకు రియాక్ట్ అవ్వలేదు. ఈ సారి ఏకంగా తన భర్త మీదే ఆరోపణలు రావడంతో ఆమె ఎలా రియాక్ట్ అవుతారు? అనేది చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది.

    English summary
    Sri Reddy wrote, "Aranmanai shoot happend in Hyderabad,while that shooting time one person called Ganesh he is an executive producer of that film..some how he got my number through some one,he called me,I went to the shooting spot he introduced me to sundar c..I met my f.b Frd senthil kumar(camera man) also..that day he convinced me that definitely 200 percent you wl be in his next movie as a one of the lead .. next day he called me to the novotel,for keeping in his next movie he and sundar c wanted to compromise (sexually)..after that perumal knows what happend.. Ganesh is a fraud he didn't help me..#tamilleAks".
