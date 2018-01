English summary

Idi Naa Love Story is an upcoming 2018 Telugu romantic film, produced by Prakash SV, starring Tarun and Oviya. The film is a remake of the 2013 hit Kannada film, Simple Agi Ondh Love Story. This movie's audio released on January 8th at Prasad labs on the eve of Tarun's birthday. This trailer got 1 million views.