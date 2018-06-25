 »   » అంచనాలు పెంచిన ‘తేజ్ ఐలవ్ యూ’ ట్రైలర్

English summary

Tej I Love U Nachutunnade song promo on 21st June. Tej I love You is an upcoming romantic film starring Sai Dharam Tej and Anupama Parameshwaran in lead roles. Music for this film is by the melodious composer Gopi Sundar. The film is directed by Karunakaran who is known for romantic flicks since Pawan Kalyan’s Tholi Prema.