 »   » అంచనాలు పెంచిన ‘తేజ్ ఐలవ్ యూ’ ట్రైలర్

సుప్రీమ్ హీరో సాయిధరమ్ తేజ్ కథానాయకుడిగా, అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్ హీరోయిన్గా క్రియేటివ్ కమర్షియల్స్ మూవీ మేకర్స్ పతాకంపై ఎ.కరుణాకరన్ దర్శకత్వంలో క్రియేటివ్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్ కె.ఎస్.రామారావు నిర్మిస్తున్న చిత్రం 'తేజ్'. ఐ లవ్ యు అనేది ఉపశీర్షిక. ఇటీవల విడుదలై ఈ చిత్రం ఆడియోకు ట్రెమండస్ రెస్పాన్స్ వస్తోంది.
ఈ చిత్రాన్ని జూలై 6న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా విడుదల చేసేందుకు నిర్మాతలు సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు. సినిమా ప్రమోషన్లో భాగంగా తాజాగా ట్రైలర్ విడుదల చేశారు. ట్రైలర్ చూస్తుంటే ఈ సారి దర్శకుడు కరుణాకరన్ మ్యాజిక్ వర్కౌట్ అయ్యేట్లు కనిపిస్తోంది.
Tej I Love U Nachutunnade song promo on 21st June. Tej I love You is an upcoming romantic film starring Sai Dharam Tej and Anupama Parameshwaran in lead roles. Music for this film is by the melodious composer Gopi Sundar. The film is directed by Karunakaran who is known for romantic flicks since Pawan Kalyan’s Tholi Prema.
Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 19:43 [IST]
