    ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు రాజ్ కుమార్ హిరానిని పెళ్లిచూపులు, ఈ నగరానికి ఏమైంది చిత్రాల దర్శకుడు తరుణ్ భాస్కర్ గత శుక్రవారం కలుసుకొన్నారు. తరుణ్ భాస్కర్ రూపొందించిన ఈ నగరానికి ఏమైంది చిత్రం జూన్ 29న రిలీజైన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఈ సందర్భంగా ముంబైలో ప్రత్యేకంగా ఓ ప్రీమియర్ షోను ప్రదర్శించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా రాజ్ కుమార్ హిరానీని కలుసుకొన్నారు.

    ఈ సందర్భంగా హిరాని, తరుణ్ భాస్కర్ మధ్య తమ రూపొందించిన చిత్రాల ప్రస్తావన వచ్చినట్టు సమాచారం. ఈ సందర్బంగా పెళ్లిచూపులు చిత్రంపై హిరాని ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిపించినట్టు తెలిసింది. ఈ సమావేశంలో హిరానికి కొన్ని కథలకు సంబంధించిన ఐడియాలను వినిపించినట్టు సినీ వర్గాలు పేర్కొన్నాయి.

    సంజయ్ దత్ జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా దర్శక, నిర్మాత రాజ్ కుమార్ హిరానీ రూపొందించిన సంజు చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద కలెక్షన్ల సునామీని సృష్టిస్తున్నది. కేవలం మూడు రోజుల్లోనే రూ.100 కోట్లకు పైగా సాధించింది. హిందీలో బాహుబలి, దంగల్ చిత్రాల రికార్డులను తిరగరాస్తున్నది.

    English summary
    Director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam has met Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani in Mumbai during the weekend. ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi’ special screening was held in the city and director Tharun Bhascker had been to Mumbai for it. Rajkumar Hirani and Tharun Bhascker discussed about their respective films which had hit the screens last Friday. Tharun is also heard to have pitched couple of ideas to Hirani and talked extensively on them.
    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 15:34 [IST]
