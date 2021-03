తెల్లవారితే గురువారం ట్విట్టర్ రివ్యూ: అన్ని చోట్లా అదే టాక్.. .. రాజమౌళి ఫ్యామిలీకి ఫస్ట్ టైమ్!

English summary

Thellavarithe Guruvaram is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language romantic comedy film written by Nagendra Pilla and directed by Manikanth Gelli and jointly produced by Rajani Korrapati and Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni under the banners of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram and Loukya Entertainments. The film features Sri Simha, Chitra Shukla and Misha Narang in the lead roles.