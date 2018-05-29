 »   » 15 లీటర్ల నీళ్లు తాగి.. ఎన్టీఆర్ 18 కేజీలు తగ్గారు.. పవన్ సూచన మేరకే.. త్రివిక్రమ్

English summary

Trivikram Srinivas has now teamed up with Jr NTR for Aravindha Sametha. On the actor's birthday, the first look of the film was launched and it received an overwhelming response. Jr NTR was on a strict diet regime and lost a whopping 18 kilos.Talking about his passion, Trivikram said, "His commitment to get into this physique for the character was really amazing. There was a lot of pain and dedication required to get into this avatar. There were days where he had to take 15 litres of water a day and there were some days where he had only 2 litres of water."