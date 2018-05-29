 »   » 15 లీటర్ల నీళ్లు తాగి.. ఎన్టీఆర్ 18 కేజీలు తగ్గారు.. పవన్ సూచన మేరకే.. త్రివిక్రమ్

15 లీటర్ల నీళ్లు తాగి.. ఎన్టీఆర్ 18 కేజీలు తగ్గారు.. పవన్ సూచన మేరకే.. త్రివిక్రమ్

    భారీ అశలు పెట్టుకొన్న అజ్ఞాతవాసి చిత్రం దర్శకుడు త్రివిక్రమ్ శ్రీనివాస్‌కు తీరని అసంతృప్తిని మిగిల్చింది. పవర్‌స్టార్ పవన్ కల్యాణ్ కెరీర్‌లోనే అత్యంత దారుణమైన ఫెయిల్యూర్‌గా ఓ రికార్డును సొంతం చేసుకొన్నది. అజ్ఞాతవాసి చిత్రం అటు పవన్, ఇటు త్రివిక్రమ్‌ను తలదించుకొనేలా చేసింది. అజ్ఞాతవాసి ఫ్లాప్ తర్వాత యంగ్ టైగర్ ఎన్టీఆర్‌తో అరవింద సమేత అనే చిత్రాన్ని రూపొందిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సందర్బంగా ఓ ఆంగ్ల దినపత్రికతో త్రివిక్రమ్ మాట్లాడారు.

    అజ్ఞాతవాసి ఫెయిల్యూర్

    అజ్ఞాతవాసి చిత్రం ఫెయిల్యూర్ చాలా నిరాశకు గురిచేసింది. ఇప్పుడు ఎన్టీఆర్‌తో తీసే సినిమాపై మరింత దృష్టి పెట్టేలా, జాగ్రత్త వహించేలా చేసింది. ఓ తపస్పులా, క్రమశిక్షణతో సినిమా తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నాను. నా విజన్‌కు తగినట్టుగా ఎన్టీఆర్ అందిస్తున్న సహకారం మరువలేనిది అని త్రివిక్రమ్ అన్నారు.

    అరవింద సమేత ఫస్ట్‌లుక్‌కు

    ఎన్టీఆర్ జన్మదినం సందర్భంగా విడుదల చేసిన అరవింద సమేత ఫస్ట్‌లుక్‌కు అనూహ్య స్పందన వచ్చింది. ఈ చిత్రం కోసం సిక్స్‌ప్యాక్‌లో కనిపించేందుకు 18 కిలోల బరువు తగ్గారు. అందుకోసం ఎంత కష్టపడ్డారో మాటల్లో చెప్పలేను. తన శరీరాన్ని ఫిట్‌గా మార్చుకోవడానికి ఎన్టీఆర్ చాలా కఠినమైన ఆహార నిబంధనలు పాటించారు అని త్రివిక్రమ్ వెల్లడించారు.

    ఎన్టీఆర్ కమిట్‌మెంట్‌ అద్భుతం

    ఫిజిక్స్ కోసం ఎన్టీఆర్ చూపిన కమిట్‌మెంట్ అద్భుతం. అరవింద సమేత చిత్రంలో అతని క్యారెక్టర్ సూపర్‌గా ఉంటుంది. కొత్తగా కనపడటానికి అతను పడిన కష్టం, చూపిన అంకితభావం నిజంగా గ్రేట్ అని త్రివిక్రమ్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

    రోజూ 15 లీటర్ల నీళ్లు తాగి

    ఫిట్‌గా కనిపించేందుకు ఎన్టీఆర్ ఆహారం తినకుండా రోజుకు 15 లీటర్ల నీరు తాగేవారు. కొన్నిసార్లు కేవలం 2 లీటర్ల నీళ్లు తాగాల్సి వచ్చింది. అలాంటి సమయంలో ఎలాంటి కష్టానికైనా ఎన్టీఆర్ వెనుకాడలేదు అంటూ త్రివిక్రమ్ ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిపించారు.

    పవన్ కల్యాణ్ సూచన మేరకే

    అజ్ఞాతవాసి చిత్రం దారుణ పరాజయం పొందడంతో డిస్టిబ్యూటర్లకు వచ్చిన నష్టాన్ని కొంత మేరకు సర్దుబాటు చేశాం. డిస్టిబ్యూటర్లు వచ్చి అడగకముందే దాదాపు రూ.25 కోట్లు మేర సెటిల్ చేశాం. పవన్ కల్యాణ్ సూచన మేరకే నష్టాల బారిన పడిన డిస్టిబ్యూటర్లను ఆదుకొన్నాం అని త్రివిక్రమ్ చెప్పారు.

    English summary
    Trivikram Srinivas has now teamed up with Jr NTR for Aravindha Sametha. On the actor's birthday, the first look of the film was launched and it received an overwhelming response. Jr NTR was on a strict diet regime and lost a whopping 18 kilos.Talking about his passion, Trivikram said, "His commitment to get into this physique for the character was really amazing. There was a lot of pain and dedication required to get into this avatar. There were days where he had to take 15 litres of water a day and there were some days where he had only 2 litres of water."
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 19:48 [IST]
