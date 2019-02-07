నీళ్లు కాదు, నిప్పులు తాగుతూ సప్తగిరి.. (‘వజ్ర కవచధర గోవింద’ టీజర్)

స్టార్ కమెడియన్ సప్తగిరి హీరోగా తెరకెక్కుతోన్న చిత్రం 'వజ్ర కవచధర గోవింద'. అరుణ్ పవార్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో గోవిందు అనే ఫన్నీ దొంగ పాత్రలో సప్తగిరి కనిపించబోతున్నారు. ఇటీవల ఫస్ట్ లుక్ విడుదలచేసిన చిత్ర బృందం తాజాగా టీజర్ వదిలారు.
''నేను ఓ వలస పక్షిని.. నాకంటూ ఒక గమ్యం లేదు. నన్ను వెతుక్కుంటూ నలుగురొచ్చారు.. స్నేహితులన్నారు, ఓ అందమైన అమ్మాయి వచ్చింది.. ప్రియురాలంది. నేనెప్పుడూ వినని, వెళ్లని చోటు నుంచి గుంపులుగా వందల మంది వచ్చారు.. శత్రువులన్నారు. ఇక మేక పులి ఆట మొదలైంది. నా ధైర్యం.. ఆయుధం, నా సంకల్ప బలం'' అంటూ సప్తగిరి చెప్పే డైలాగులు ఆకట్టుకుంటున్నాయి.
ఓ సీన్లో... సప్తగిరి కత్తి పదును పెడుతుండగా వస్తున్న నిప్పు రవ్వలను సేవిస్తూ కనిపించడం టీజర్లో హైలెట్ అయంది. ఈ సినిమాను శివ శివమ్ ఫిలిమ్స్ పతాకంపై నరేంద్ర యెడల, జీవీఎన్ రెడ్డి ఈ చిత్రాన్నినిర్మిస్తున్నారు.
వైభవీ జోషీ కథానాయికగా నటిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో అర్చనా వేద, టెంపర్ వంశీ, అప్పారావు, అవినాష్, రాజేంద్ర జాన్ కొట్టోలి, వీరేన్ తంబిదొరై తదితరులు ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి కథ: జి టి ఆర్ మహేంద్ర, సంగీతం: విజయ్ బుల్గానిన్, కెమెరా: ప్రవీణ్ వనమాలి, ఎడిటింగ్: కిషోర్ మద్దాలి, ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్: సలాన బాలగోపాలరావు, స్క్రీన్ ప్లే-దర్శకత్వం: అరుణ్ పవార్.
Vajra Kavachadhara Govinda Teaser released. Vajra Kavachadhara Govinda film written by Gtr Mahendra and directed by Arun Pawar (Sapthagiri Express Fame) which is produced by Narendra Edala, GVN Reddy under their production banner Siva Sivam Films.The film stars Saptagiri and Vaibhavi Joshi in the prominent roles while Archana Shastry, Temper Vamsi, Jabardasth Fame Avinash, Appa Rao, and others play supportive roles in the film.
Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 17:16 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more