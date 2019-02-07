నీళ్లు కాదు, నిప్పులు తాగుతూ సప్తగిరి.. (‘వజ్ర కవచధర గోవింద’ టీజర్)

English summary

Vajra Kavachadhara Govinda Teaser released. Vajra Kavachadhara Govinda film written by Gtr Mahendra and directed by Arun Pawar (Sapthagiri Express Fame) which is produced by Narendra Edala, GVN Reddy under their production banner Siva Sivam Films.The film stars Saptagiri and Vaibhavi Joshi in the prominent roles while Archana Shastry, Temper Vamsi, Jabardasth Fame Avinash, Appa Rao, and others play supportive roles in the film.