 »   » ప్రేమలో పడ్డాను .. ఆ విషయంలో పవన్ క్లాస్ పీకాడు.. వరుణ్ తేజ్

English summary

Varun Tej and Raashi Khanna’s romantic film Tholi Prema has begun its run at the box office on a high note. With the help of positive reviews and great word of mouth, the film has made a dent at the box office, picking up Rs 26.1crore gross in its first four days worldwide collections. In this occassion, Chirajeevi felicitated Tholi Prema Unit. In this occassion Varun Tej speaks to media.