వరుణ్ తేజ్-సంకల్ప్ రెడ్డి స్పేస్ మూవీ రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఖరారు

    వరుణ్ తేజ్ హీరోగా 'ఘాజీ' చిత్ర దర్శకుడు సంకల్ప్ రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వంలో అంతరిక్షం నేపథ్యంలో ఓ సినిమా తెరకెక్కుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రంలో లావణ్య త్రిపాఠి, ఆడితిరావు హైదరీ హీరోయిన్లుగా నటిస్తున్నారు.తాజాగా ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన రిలీజ్ డేట్ లాక్ చేశారు.

    ఫస్ట్ ఫ్రేం ఎంటర్ టైన్మెంట్స్ పతాకంపై రాజీవ్ రెడ్డి, సాయిబాబు జాగర్లమూడి సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం డిసెంబర్ 21న ఈ సినిమా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. ఇప్పటి వరకు తెలుగులో రాని ఒక విభిన్నమైన కాన్సెప్టుతో హాలీవుడ్ స్థాయిలో ఈ సినిమా రూపొందిస్తున్నారు.

    Varun Tej and Sankalp Reddy’s Film Release Date locked

    ది ఎక్స్‌పెండబుల్స్ 2, ట్రాయ్, జీరో డార్క్ థర్టీ, హెర్క్యులెస్, ది ఇన్‌విజబుల్, లవింగ్ పాబ్లో, రీబార్న్, స్నిప్పెట్, మార్కో‌పోలో, గేమ్ అఫ్ థ్రోన్స్ వంటి హాలివుడ్ ప్రాజెక్టులకు పని చేసిన స్టంట్ మాస్టర్స్ జిబెక్, టోడోర్ లాజరవ్ (జూజి), రోమన్ ఈ చిత్రానికి పని చేశారంటే సినిమా ఏ స్థాయిలో ఉంటుందో అర్థం చేసుకోవచ్చు.

    వరుణ్ తేజ్, అదితిరావ్ హైదరీ, లావణ్య త్రిపాఠి, సత్యదేవ్, రాజా, అవసరాల శ్రీనివాస్, రెహ్మాన్ (రఘు) తదితరులు నటిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి నిర్మాతలు: రాజీవ్ రెడ్డి, సాయిబాబు జాగర్లమూడి, కెమెరా: జ్ఞానశేఖర్ వి.ఎస్, ఎడిటర్: కార్తీక శ్రీనివాస్, ప్రొడక్షన్ డిజైనర్స్: రామకృష్ణ సబ్బాని- మౌనిక నిగొత్రే సబ్బాని, సంగీతం: ప్రశాంత్ ఆర్.విహారీ, డైలాగ్స్: కిట్టు విస్సాప్రగడ, కాస్ట్యూమ్స్: అశ్వంత్ బైరి, స్టంట్స్: టోడోర్ లాజారోవ్, సి.జి: రాజీవ్ రాజశేఖరన్, ఎస్.ఎఫ్.ఎక్స్: మైష్ త్యాగి, దర్శకత్వం: సంకల్ప్ రెడ్డి.

    Mega Prince Varun Tej has teamed up with director Sankalp Reddy of ‘Ghazi’ fame for a space drama. The shooting of the film has so far wrapped up two schedules and the next would begin soon, Release date of the film is locked as December 21st . As this is a space backdrop film, in the previous schedule of shooting, some stunning action episodes were shot under the supervision of Hollywood experts. Hero Varun Tej has gone an extra mile for the film and performed some stunts without dupe.
