 »   » ఈ ఫోటోలు చూశారా?... ‘బాహుబలి’ని కాపీ కొట్టారు, ఎన్టీఆర్ మూవీ సీన్ కూడా!

English summary

Moviegoers in Indian were left spellbound by Baahubali’s charismatic persona and it seems Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua has borrowed ideas from the film for his next. Nirahua took to his Facebook page to share images from the sets of his film Veer Yoddha Mahabali. The film happens to be his dream project and he is all set to take the screen by storm as a warrior. According to the latest buzz, Nirahua’s film is a remake of Baahubali.