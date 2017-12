 »   » వెంకీ, రానా మల్టీస్టారర్.. నిర్మాతలుగా అబ్బాయి, బాబాయి.. కథ వింటే షాకే..

English summary

Rana Daggubati, his uncle Venkatesh may collaborate on a web series called LTTE. The first season will focus on the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, while the following seasons will see the rise of LTTE and the late former chief of the outfit, V Prabhakaran, said director Ramesh. Venkatesh playing the role of IPS officer Karthikeyan. Rana is going to play a vital role in the series as well,” Ramesh said.