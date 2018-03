English summary

Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to limelight with his hit film Arjun Reddy has a bunch of movies lined up, which are in various stages of production. He recently signed up for a bilingual that will be bankrolled by ace producer KE Gnanavelraja under his banner Studio Green. The film is going to be directed by Anand Shankar. This movie launched at Ramanaidu studio on March 5th.