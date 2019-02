శభాష్ విజయ దేవరకొండ, సూర్య.. సైనిక కుటుంబాలకు అండగా.. ఏం చేశారంటే

English summary

Actors Vijay Deverkonda, Suriya comes forward to support https://bharatkeveer.gov.in. You can donate directly to individual braveheart's account (upto max of ₹ 15 lakhs) or may donate to the Bharat Ke Veer corpus.To ensure maximum coverage, a cap of ₹ 15 lakhs is envisaged per braveheart and the donor would be alerted if the amount exceeds ₹ 15 lakhs, so that they can choose to either decrease their contribution or divert part of the contribution to another bravehearts account, or to the Bharat Ke Veer corpus.Bharat Ke Veer corpus would be managed by a commitee made up of eminent persons of repute and senior government officials, in equal number, who would decide to disburse the fund equitably to the bravehearts family on need basis.