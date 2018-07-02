 »   »  విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ఎమోషనల్ ట్వీట్.. ‘డియర్.. నీ కళ్లలో’ అంటూ..

Dear Bharat, I know how big a moment this is in your life and the tears in your eyes showed me the years you've put into this dream. I am glad I can play my part in seeing a director as skilled and genius as you tell his stories. You will blow minds :) pic.twitter.com/YyZclEVLSj

English summary

Dear Comrade launched in grand style. To star The Deverakonda Vijay and Rashmika. First clap by MM Keeravani, Chandrasekhar Yeleti switched on the camera. Director Sukumar and siva koratala handed over the script. Bharat Kamma to direct and Mythri Official and Big Ben Cinemas joint production. In this occassion, Vijay tweeted that Dear Bharat, I know how big a moment this is in your life and the tears in your eyes showed me the years you've put into this dream. I am glad I can play my part in seeing a director as skilled and genius as you tell his stories. You will blow minds :)