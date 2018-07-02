తెలుగు
విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ఎమోషనల్ ట్వీట్.. ‘డియర్.. నీ కళ్లలో’ అంటూ..

    అర్జున్‌రెడ్డి సక్సెస్ తర్వాత వరుస చిత్రాలతో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ దూసుకెళ్తున్నాడు. ఆయన నటించిన టాక్సీవాలా విడుదలకు సిద్ధమవుతుండగా, తాజాగా మరో చిత్రాన్ని సెట్స్‌పైకి తీసుకెళ్లాడు. కొత్త దర్శకుడు భరత్ కమ్మ రూపకల్పనలో డియర్ కామ్రేడ్ చిత్రాన్ని రూపొందనున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం ప్రారంభ వేడుక మైత్రీ మూవీ మేకర్స్ ఆఫీస్‌లో నిరాడంబరంగా జరిగింది.

    ఈ సందర్భంగా విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ఎమోషనల్‌గా ట్వీట్ చేశారు. డియర్ భరత్.. నీ జీవితంలో ఈ క్షణం కోసం ఎంతగా ఎదురుచూశావో నాకు తెలుసు. ఈ కలను సాకారం చేసుకోవడం ఎంత కష్టపడ్డావో నీ కళ్లలో నీళ్లు చేస్తే తెలిసింది.

    Vijay Deverakonda emotional tweet on Dear comerade opening

    నా లాంటి డైరెక్టర్‌ రూపొందించే సినిమాలో నటించడం గర్వంగా ఉంది. నీ టాలెంట్‌పై పూర్తిగా నమ్మకం ఉంది. మైండ్ బ్లోయింగ్ అని ప్రేక్షకులు అనే విధంగా నీవు సినిమా తీయడం ఖాయం అని విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    అలాగే ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొన్న యష్ రంగినేని మామకు, సుక్కు సర్‌కు, కొరటాల సర్‌కు,

    సర్‌కు, కీరవాణి గారికి థ్యాంక్స్ అని విజయ్ దేవరకొండ మరో ట్విట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    English summary
    Dear Comrade launched in grand style. To star The Deverakonda Vijay and Rashmika. First clap by MM Keeravani, Chandrasekhar Yeleti switched on the camera. Director Sukumar and siva koratala handed over the script. Bharat Kamma to direct and Mythri Official and Big Ben Cinemas joint production. In this occassion, Vijay tweeted that Dear Bharat, I know how big a moment this is in your life and the tears in your eyes showed me the years you've put into this dream. I am glad I can play my part in seeing a director as skilled and genius as you tell his stories. You will blow minds :)
    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 14:32 [IST]
