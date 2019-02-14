తెలుగు
    ‘వినయ విధేయ రామ’ అమేజాన్ ప్రైమ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్, అందుకే ఆలస్యం..

    సంక్రాంతికి విడుదలైన 'ఎన్టీఆర్-కథానాయకుడు', 'ఎఫ్ 2' చిత్రాలు నెల తిరక్క ముందే ఆన్ లైన్ స్ట్రీమింగ్ ఫ్లాట్ ఫాం 'అమేజాన్ ప్రైమ్'లో అందుబాటులోకి వచ్చేశాయి. థియేటర్లో ఈ చిత్రాలను మిస్సయిన చాలా మంది ఆన్ లైన్‌లో చూసేశారు.

    అయితే సంక్రాంతికి విడుదలైన మరో చిత్రం 'వినయ విధేయ రామ' హక్కులు కూడా అమేజాన్ ప్రైమ్ సొంతం చేసుకున్నప్పటికీ దీన్ని ఇంకా ఆన్ లైన్లో అందుబాటులోకి తేలేదు. అందుకు కారణం చిత్ర నిర్మాతలతో కుదుర్చుకున్న ఒప్పందమేనంట.

    ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ Amazon Prime release date 3rd March

    రామ్ చరణ్, కియారా అద్వానీ హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా రూపొందిన ఈ మూవీ బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద 50 రోజులు పూర్తి చేసుకున్న తర్వాతే ఆన్‌లైన్‌లో రిలీజ్ చేసే విధంగా అగ్రిమెంట్ జరిగింది. ఈ మేరకు దీన్ని మార్చి 3న రిలీజ్ చేసేందుకు అమేజాన్‌ప్రైమ్ ప్లాన్ చేస్తోంది.

    భారీ అంచనాలతో విడుదలైన 'వినయ విధేయ రామ' చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద బోల్తాపడిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రం వల్ల డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లు దాదాపు 30 కోట్ల మేర నష్టపోయారు. సినిమా పరాజయాన్ని అంగీకరిస్తూ అభిమానులకు రామ్ చరణ్ బహిరంగ లేఖ కూడా రాశారు.

    కాగా.. ప్రస్తుతం రామ్ చరణ్ ఎస్ఎస్ రాజమౌళి దర్శకత్వంలో 'ఆర్ఆర్ఆర్' మూవీ చేస్తున్నారు. రామ్ చరణ్, ఎన్టీఆర్ మల్టీ స్టారర్‌గా రూపొందుతున్న ఈ మూవీని డివివి దానయ్య దాదాపు రూ. 300 కోట్ల బడ్జెట్‌తో నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

    Amazon Prime Video is going to make ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer available to stream from 3rd March. Vinaya Vidheya Rama was released on 10th January 2019 on the occasion of Sankranthi and on its opening day the movie received negative response by the movie lovers from everywhere.
    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 17:17 [IST]
