 »   » ఏప్రిల్ 27న మంచు విష్ణు 'ఆచారి అమెరికా యాత్ర'

English summary

Vishnu Manchu starrer biggest comedy entertainer ‘Achari America Yatra’ is all set for grand release on April 27th, 2018. Trailer and songs received tremendous response. The comedy entertainer is directed by G Nageswara Reddy. The successful combination of Vishnu & Nageswar Reddy delivered hilarious hits like ‘Denikaina Ready’ and ‘Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam’. ‘Achari America Yatra’ also has shaped into yet another laugh riot. Pragya Jaiswal is pairing Vishnu in this film. Comedy king Brahmanandam will be seen in a significant full length role. The film is extensively filmed in USA, Malaysia and Hyderabad. SS Thaman has composed the music. ‘Achari America Yatra’ is produced by Kirthi Chowdari, Kittu on Padmaja Pictures and presented by ML Kumar Chowdary. A noted distributors has acquired the distribution rights of the film and will release ‘Achari America Yatra’ on a grand scale in the Telugu states.