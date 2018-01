 »   » రాణి పద్మావతి బాటలో ఆత్మాహుతి చేసుకుంటాం: ‘పద్మావత్’ మూవీకి వ్యతిరేకంగా రోడ్డెక్కిన మహిళలు!

English summary

A twist of fate is right around the corner for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and this time it's come from a Rajput group of women named Jauhar Smriti Sansthan, who have given out official memorandums addressed to the Prime Minister, the President, Rajasthan Governor and the Chief Minister asking them to ban the film and if failed to do so, will end their lives for 'Swabhimaan' (self respect) the same way Rani Padmavati, along with 16,000 other Rajput women did in 1303.