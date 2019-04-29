అవెంజర్స్-ది ఎండ్ గేమ్ షోలో తొక్కిసలాట, బెంగుళూరు థియేటర్లో మహిళకు గాయాలు!

మార్వెల్ సినిమాటిక్ యూనివర్స్ నుంచి వచ్చిన 23 వ చిత్రం 'అవెంజర్స్: ది ఎండ్ గేమ్' చిత్రానికి బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద అద్భుతమైన స్పందన వస్తోంది. అవెంజర్స్ సిరీస్లో చివరి చిత్రం కావడం, సూపర్ పాజిటివ్ టాక్ రావడంతో అభిమానులు, ప్రేక్షకులు సినిమా చూసేందుకు పరుగులు పెడుతున్నారు. చాలా చోట్ల హౌస్ ఫుల్ బోర్డులు దర్శనమిస్తున్నాయి.
ఈ క్రమంలో బెంగుళూరులో శనివారం రాత్రి 10 గంటల షో సమయంలో అపశృతి చోటు చేసుకుంది. ఇక్కడి వైట్ ఫీల్డ్లోని సినీ పోలిస్ ఫోరం శాంతినికేతన్ థియేటర్లో జరిగిన చిన్నపాటి తొక్కిసలాటలో 32 ఏళ్ల మహిళ గాయపడింది.
రాత్రి 10 గంటల షో టైమింగ్ ఉండగా.... 9.57 నిమిషాలకు డోర్స్ ఓపెన్ చేశారు. దీంతో సినిమా మిస్సవుతామనే కంగారులో ఒక్కసారిగా జనం తోసుకుంటూ లోనికి ప్రవేశించారు. దీంతో ఓ మహిళ క్రింద పోవడంతో ఆమెను తొక్కేసుకుంటూ వెళ్లిపోయారు. ఈ ఘటనలో ఆమె మొహానికి గాయమైంది.
థియేటర్ నిర్వాహకుల నిర్లక్ష్యం వల్లే తన ఫ్రెండ్ గాయపడిందని ఖైజర్ మహ్మద్ షరీఫ్ ఆరోపించారు. సినిమా మొదలవ్వడానికి 3 నిమిషాల ముందు వరకు డోర్స్ తెరవలేదు, కింద పడిన తర్వాత సహాయం చేయడానికి థియేటర్ సిబ్బంది ముందుకు రాలేదని తెలిపారు.
మార్వెల్ యూనివర్స్ నుంచి వచ్చిన 'అవెంజర్స్: ది ఎండ్ గేమ్' బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద కలెక్షన్ సునామీ క్రియేట్ చేస్తోంది. తాజాగా ఈ చిత్రం వరల్డ్ వైడ్ కలెక్షన్ 1.2 బిలియన్ డాలర్లు(రూ.8381 కోట్లు)కు రీచ్ అయింది. మరో రెండు వారాల్లో 2 బిలియన్ డాలర్ మార్కును అందుకుంటుందని అంచనా వేస్తున్నారు.
A woman in Bangalore was trampled by the crowd while entering the cinema hall to watch the Avengers: Endgame 10 pm Saturday show. The 32-year-old was injured on her lip and had to get stitches after she fell down trying to enter the hall at Cinepolis Forum Shantiniketan in Whitefield.
Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more