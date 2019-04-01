ప్రపంచ ప్రఖ్యాత ర్యాపర్ కాల్చివేత.. దారుణ హత్యతో హాలీవుడ్ షాక్

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿 I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in south Los Angeles on Sunday, media reports said. Two other people were wounded in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing law enforcement sources.According to the newspaper, Hussle, 33, was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.