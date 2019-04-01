ప్రపంచ ప్రఖ్యాత ర్యాపర్ కాల్చివేత.. దారుణ హత్యతో హాలీవుడ్ షాక్

ప్రపంచ ప్రఖ్యాత ర్యాపర్, గ్రామీ అవార్డు గ్రహీత నిప్సే హాసిల్ దారుణ హత్యకు గురయ్యాడు. భారత కాలమానం ప్రకారం ఆదివారం రాత్రి లాస్ ఏంజెలెస్లోని ఆయన బట్టల దుకాణం సమీపంలోనే నిప్సేను గుర్తు తెలియని దుండగులు కాల్చిచంపారు. ఈ దారుణ హత్య అమెరికా వ్యాప్తంగా సంచలనం రేపింది. ఈ కాల్పుల ఘటన హలీవుడ్ వర్గాల్లో విషాదం నింపింది. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే..
పలుమార్లు కాల్పులు
అమెరికా మీడియా తెలిపిన ప్రకారం.. నిప్సే హాసిల్పై దుండుగులు పలుమార్లు కాల్పులు జరిపారు. కాల్పుల్లో తీవ్రంగా గాయపడిన ఆయనను వెంటనే హాస్పిటల్కు తరలించారు. ఆస్పత్రికి చేరుకోకముందే నిప్సే మరణించాడు అని వైద్యులు ధ్రువీకరించారు. ఈ కాల్పుల ఘటనలో మరో ముద్దరు తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డారు. వారికి కూడా ట్రీట్మెంట్ జరుగుతుంది అని పేర్కొన్నారు.
హాసిల్పై కాల్పులపై పోలీసులు కథనం
లాస్ ఎంజెలెస్ పోలీసుల కథనం ప్రకారం.. నిప్సే హాసిల్పై కాల్పుల ఘటన మధ్యాహ్నం 3.20 గంటల ప్రాంతంలో స్లాసన్ అవెన్యూ, క్రెన్షా బౌలేవర్డ్ వద్ద జరిగింది. ఈ ఘటనలో మరో ముగ్గురికి గాయాలయ్యాయి. వారికి చికిత్స జరుగుతున్నది అని వెల్లడించారు. బాధితుల వివరాలను వెల్లడించడానికి పోలీసులు నిరాకరించారు.
ఉత్తమ ర్యాపర్గా నిప్సే హాసిల్
హాసిల్ అసలు పేరు ఇర్మియాస్ ఆసేడమ్. దక్షిణా లాస్ ఎంజెలెస్లో పెరిగి పెద్దయ్యాడు. టీనేజ్లోనే ర్యాపర్గా గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకొన్నారు. ఆయన రూపొందించిన విక్టరీ ల్యాప్స్ ఉత్తమ ర్యాప్ ఆల్బమ్గా ఈ ఏడాది గ్రామీ అవార్డులకు ఎంపికైంది.
This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿
I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhusslepic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a
నిప్సే హాసిల్ దారుణ హత్యపై హాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖులు ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేశారు. పాప్స్టార్ రిహాన్నా ట్వీట్ చేస్తూ... బుద్ది ఉన్న ఎవరూ ఇలాంటి దారుణానికి ఒడిగట్టరు. నా మనసు తల్లడిల్లింది. ఓ భగవంతుడా ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూర్చు అని ట్వీట్లో పేర్కొన్నది.
Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in south Los Angeles on Sunday, media reports said. Two other people were wounded in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing law enforcement sources.According to the newspaper, Hussle, 33, was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 11:29 [IST]
