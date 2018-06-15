 »   » ఆది నినిమాతో దర్శకుడిగా మారుతున్న డైమండ్ రత్నబాబు

ఆది నినిమాతో దర్శకుడిగా మారుతున్న డైమండ్ రత్నబాబు

    దాసరి నారాయణరావు, జంధ్యాల, త్రివిక్రమ్, కొరటాల శివ, అనిల్ రావిపూడి తదితరులు రచయితగా కెరీర్ మొదలు పెట్టి దర్శకులుగా మారిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇపుడు వీరి దారిలోనే మరో రచయిత దర్శకత్వంలోకి అడుగు పెడుతున్నారు. అతడు మరెవరో కాదు... డైమండ్ రత్న బాబు.

    హీరో రామ్ నటించిన "దేవదాసు" చిత్రానికి ఘోస్ట్ రైటర్ గా వర్క్ చేసి సీమశాస్త్రి, పిల్లా నువ్వు లేని జీవితం, పాండవులు పాండవులు తుమ్మెద, సెల్ఫీ రాజా, ఈడోరకం ఆడోరకం, లేటెస్ట్ గా మోహన్ బాబు గాయత్రి సినిమాకు రచయితగా పనిచేసి తనదైన మార్క్ సంపాదించుకున్నాడు.

    Writer Diamond Ratnababu to turn director

    రచయితగా కెరీర్ కొనసాగిస్తున్న డైమాండ్ రత్నబాబు దర్శకుడిగా మారి ఆది సాయికుమార్ కు కథ చెప్పడం సింగల్ సిట్టింగ్ లో ఓకే అవ్వడం జరిగింది. కథ డిఫరెంట్ జానర్ లో ఫుల్ లెన్త్ ఎంటర్టైనర్ గా ఉండబోతోంది. దీపాల ఆర్ట్స్ సంస్థ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మించబోతోంది ఈ చిత్రంలో నటించే ఇతర నటీనటులు, సాంకేతిక నిపుణుల వివరాలు త్వరలో ప్రకటించనున్నారు.

    English summary
    From Dasari Narayana Rao to Koratala Siva, Tollywood has witnessed many writers turned directors. Following the path, yet another writer is all set to make his directorial debut and he is ‘Diamond’ Ratnababu. Having worked as a ‘ghost’ writer for energetic star Ram’s debut film ‘Devadas’ Ratnababu went on to be part of many successful films likes ‘Seema Sasty’ ‘Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham’ ‘Selfie Raja’ ‘Eedorakam Aadorakam’ and the latest is Mohan Babu’s ‘Gayatri.’For his maiden directorial, Ratnababu has prepared a different genre, loaded with ample of entertainment. Hero Aadi Saikumar has given nod for the film in a single sitting and very soon the shooting is going to begin. New production house, Deepala Arts banner will be producing the movie. The cast and crew details will be announced shortly.
    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 20:01 [IST]
