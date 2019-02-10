తెలుగు
    ‘యాత్ర’ సినిమాపై వెఎస్ జగన్మోహన్ రెడ్డి ట్వీట్

    మమ్ముట్టి ప్రధాన పాత్రలో మహి వి రాఘవ్ దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కిన 'యాత్ర' చిత్రం ఫిబ్రవరి 8న విడుదలై బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద పాజిటివ్ టాక్ సొంతం చేసుకుంది. దివంగత ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైఎస్ రాజశేఖర్ రెడ్డి జీవితం ఆధారంగా రూపొందిన ఈ మూవీకి అభిమానుల నుంచి మంచి స్పందన వస్తోంది.

    తాజాగా ఈ సినిమాపై వైఎస్ఆర్ కుమారుడు, వైఎస్ఆర్‌సిపి అధినేత వైఎస్ జగన్ స్పందించారు. 'యాత్ర' విజయం సాధించడంపై చిత్ర బృందానికి కంగ్రాట్స్ తెలియజేశారు. మహానేత వైఎస్ఆర్ పాద యాత్రను సినిమా రూపంలో అద్భుతంగా చూపించారని ప్రశంసించారు.

    వైఎస్ఆర్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి కావడానికి ముందు ఉమ్మడి ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌లో 60 రొజుల్లో 1500 కిలోమీట‌ర్ల పాదయాత్ర చేశారు. ఈ పాద్రయాతను ప్రధానంగా ఫోకస్ చేస్తూ 'యాత్ర' సినిమా రూపొందించారు. పాదయాత్రలో ఎమోషనల్ సీన్లను అద్భుతంగా డిజైన్ చేశారనే టాక్ వినిపిస్తోంది.

    సినిమాలో. మమ్ముట్టిని చూస్తుంటే అచ్చం వైఎస్ఆర్‌ను చూసినట్లే ఉందని, ఆయన రూపం, నడక, బాడీ లాంగ్వేజ్ జననేతను గుర్తు చేస్తున్నదనే అభిప్రాయాలు వ్యక్తం అవుతున్నాయి. జగపతి బాబు, అనసూయ, సుహాసిని ఈ చిత్రంలో కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. శశి దేవి రెడ్డి, విజయ్ చిల్ల ఈ చిత్రానికి నిర్మాతలు.

    English summary
    "Congratulations MahiVraghav devireddyshashi VijayChilla ShivaMeka mammukka & entire crew on the successful release of #Yatra.I wholeheartedly thank you & appreciate your passion & dedication in wanting to depict cinematically,the character & essence of the great leader,YSR." YS Jahan tweeted.
    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 14:31 [IST]
