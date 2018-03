 »   » ‘కోటికొక్కడు’ రివ్యూ: రోటీన్‌ కమర్షియల్ ఎంటర్టెనర్

English summary

Kotikokkadu is a Telugu movie released on 9 Mar, 2018. The movie is directed by K.S. Ravikumar and featured Kicchaa Sudeep, Nithya Menen, prakash raj and Nasser as lead characters. Other popular actors who were roped in for Kotikokkadu are Nasser, Mukesh Tiwari, Delhi Ganesh, Sadhu Kokila and Sharath Lohitashwa.