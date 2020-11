English summary

Meka Suri 2 directed by Trinadh Velisala.The film stars Abhinay Reddy, Syed Sumaya Farahath, Sharath Kumar, Byreddy Naresh and Sharavan Sai Tadinada. The film is produced by Simba Entertainment and the movie revolves around a tall butcher. The film premiered through ZEE5 on 27 November 2020