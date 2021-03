మోసగాళ్లు మూవీ రివ్యూ అండ్ రేటింగ్

English summary

As per Wikipedia, Mosagallu movie is based on a true series of incidents that shook the Indian IT Industry and conned a whopping $380 million (2,800 Crores). Kajal as Anu, Vishnu as Arjun in lead roles. Navdeep and Naveen Chandra are in supporting roles. Produced by Vishnu Mancu, Directoed by Jeffrey Gee Chin.