 »   » ‘రాజి’ రివ్యూ: ఆకట్టుకునే స్పై థ్రిల్లర్... అలియా భట్ అదరగొట్టింది!

Lagan ki baazi hai, chott bhi taazi hai, lagaa de daav par dil, agar dil raazi hai- When these lines play during the opening credits of Alia Bhatt's Raazi, be prepared to get goosebumps! But wait, there are many more to come in as scenes play one after the other. While Bollywood has seen a couple of espionage thrillers in recent years, what makes this Meghna Gulzar directorial different is that it's got a female central character who is vulnerable yet at the same time won't battle an eyelid when it comes to risking her life for her motherland.