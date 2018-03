 »   » ‘రాజరథం’ రివ్యూ: నిరాశ పరిచిన రానా బస్సు కథ

English summary

After the blockbuster success of RangiTaranga, Anup Bhandari has collaborated with his brother Nirup Bhandari again for Rajaratha. The movie has been simultaneously made in Telugu as well. The Telugu title of the movie is Rajaratham. Anup Bhandari has repeated the cast by choosing Avantika Shetty and Nirup Bhandari to play the leads.