స్పెషల్ మూవీ రివ్యూ అండ్ రేటింగ్

English summary

Ajay is one of the most versatile actors in the Telugu Film Industry. He has got many accolades for his incredible performances in many movies. Now, he turned a hero for a low budget "Super" thriller movie. This movie hit the screens today and let us find out how Ajay did it as a hero.The main story revolves around the mind-reading technique. The story is about one man who avenges traitors by touching them to read their minds and a ruthless police officer (Ajay) who wants to solve this mysterious murder cases. Ranga (Debut) acted in the Mind reader role. They both nailed it in their respective roles.